“With a pacemaker I go back to doing what I love”

by siciliafan.it – ​​1 minute ago

Are you on Telegram? Do you like our news? Follow the SiciliaFan channel! Sign up by clicking here! A 101-year-old man from the province of Palermo underwent the first surgery of his life. Was…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “At the age of 101, the first surgery of his life: “With a pacemaker I’m going back to doing what I love” appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper siciliafan.it”.