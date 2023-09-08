With Cappato, for the left and for Europe

I believe that the people of the centre-left must make their voices heard in support of Marco Cappato’s senatorial candidacy in Monza next October. One of the very few exponents who make their political or institutional path correspond to battles conducted with coherence, ability and perseverance. Not simple ‘campaigns’, but struggle initiatives aimed at designing a different Italy: such as to respect and promote the rights of individuals, to combine them with those that concern the more general social fabric and to place the great theme of ecological transition and sustainability. A policy, that of the treasurer of the association Luca Coscioni, which starts from the bodies – needs, fragility, desires of people – to eventually land at the Palazzo, and not vice versa.

If, thanks to him, we arrive at a unified candidacy of the left, from Fratoianni to Schlein to Calenda, the real contenders for that seat in Palazzo Madama would be, on the one hand, open and European Italy, on the other, frightened Italy. and paternalistic, as the great Rino Gaetano would have said.

Too often we passively suffer the decisions of others, convinced that it is inevitable. Now, on the contrary, we are faced with a chance, an occasion, a possibility, a ‘maybe’. A perhaps that can become an event, a fact, a choice, with the help of each and every one. Here how much individuality counts. And not for sterile displays, but to contribute to an outcome – the support of all lefts for an authoritative candidacy. Certainly also Lombard, and therefore national, leaders such as Beppe Sala will be able to make themselves heard. Yes, it would also be the victory of civic Italy, of that fabric formed by the hundred cities of the (global) village. And it would be the confirmation that there are no longer fiefdoms, pieces of the country contracted out to a group or an alignment. With the Berlusconi cycle closed, Brianza could express another sensibility, another line, another part of itself. It is not only civil wars that can cause jolts or (beneficial) trauma. It can be democracy, honey.