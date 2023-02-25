Marta Flavi was the third wife of Maurice Costanzo. After her, her great love, the fourth wife Maria De Filippi. The great journalist and the presenter of «Marriage agency» got married in 1989: a marriage that lasted only a yearwhich came after a three-year engagement, which was followed by a turbulent separation.

Mrs. Flavi, Maurizio Costanzo has left us.

«I am shocked by this news, I am so sorry. Maurizio Costanzo was an important man in my life».

Can you give us a memory of Maurizio?

«He was an important man, we loved each other, even against so many prejudices. I was young and beautiful.”

But it didn’t end well.

“It is true. We slaughtered each other, but time calms everything down.’

Since yesterday morning there has been a unanimous chorus on Maurizio: great master of television. Was it like this for you too?

«Of course: I married Maurizio when he was in television. One day in Milan, at dinner, he introduced me all together: Sandra Mondaini, Raimondo Vianello, Corrado with his wife. I was about to faint”.

But what did he really teach her?

“To listen. By now everyone speaks above the guest and it is often the conductors who give the answers to their own questions. This Maurizio would never have done it».

Did you watch the Costanzo show?

“Yes, often. We all grew up on her talk show. He brought to Italy what the Americans were doing».

How did you know him?

«Back from America I proposed him to make a program about pets. He said to me: "After the dog and the cat, what are we talking about"? He was witty."

What conquered her?

“His word. He won you over by talking.”

How did you get to the wedding?

«He often spoke to me about his previous marriages and had just finished the story with Simona Izzo. I told him that our union had to be official. He said: “Okay, I’m officially separating from Flaminia (his second wife, ed) and then I’ll marry you”. He kept his word. After three years he married me.’

What man and husband was he?

“A very intelligent and funny man. Chatting with him was wonderful. For 15 years of him, I only remember beautiful things. I just want to remember the beautiful things of a generous and charming man. The less beautiful things I don’t remember anymore».

After only a year of marriage, a tumultuous separation began.

«Four years of long and painful separation. Then we both found other ways. We couldn’t go on, because we were too different.”

How different?

«He conceived life as work, his life was work. It’s not like that for me, I’m not ambitious and I need other things».

Regrets?

“No, that’s how it went. I was very happy, then not anymore. After our union, we both had a good life and each went her way with great satisfaction.’

What’s left now?

«I canceled the many bad things and in recent years I have had a form of affection for him. He has been part of my life. Now there was serenity on the part of both.

Have you ever had relations with Maria De Filippi?

"No, nobody. I am so sorry for her and her children. Death is horrible."

Will he go to the funeral?

“I won’t go to the funeral, it would be inelegant.”