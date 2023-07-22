Home » “With Erdogan efforts to reactivate wheat deal” | “The Crimean bridge must be neutralized”
“With Erdogan efforts to reactivate wheat deal” | “The Crimean bridge must be neutralized”

The war in Ukraine reaches the day 514. Zelensky he “had a telephone conversation with the president of Türkiye Erdogan. “We have coordinated efforts to restore the functioning of the Black Sea wheat initiative – underlined the Kiev leader on Twitter -. Due to Russia’s actions, the world is once again on the verge of a food crisis”. Zelensky then stated that “the Crimean bridge is a target for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and must be neutralized because Moscow uses it for war”. According to the Francethe Chinese supplies military equipment to Moscow. The White House has confirmed, after the advances of Washington Postwhich the Ukrainian forces have started using the cluster bombs Americans in the southeast of the country “effectively”. Meanwhile, France accuses: “China supplies military equipment to Russia”.

