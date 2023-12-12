With heavy security measures: Samardžija handed over to the BiH Prosecutor’s Office (PHOTO) | Info

Police officers of the Directorate for Organized and Serious Crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republika Srpska handed over Mladen Samardžija, who was arrested yesterday in Jahorina, to the Prosecutor’s Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Source: Prosecution of Bosnia and Herzegovina

In the press release of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, indicating the initiative, it is written that the police officers of the Directorate for Organized and Serious Crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Serbia handed over to the Prosecutor’s Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina M.Sa citizen of the Republic of Slovenia and BiH who was deprived of his liberty yesterday in the area of ​​East Sarajevo in the operation codenamed “Tokyo”.

“The person was handed over to the BiH Prosecutor’s Office along with a report on the committed criminal acts of “Organized crime” in connection with “Illicit traffic in narcotic drugs”, “Money laundering” and “Obstruction of the work of the judiciary”.the statement added.

Action “Tokyo” was carried out by members of the Directorate for Organized and Serious Crime with police officers from the East Sarajevo Police Department and the Special Anti-Terrorist Unit of the MUP, with the support of Europol, and under the supervision of the BiH Prosecutor’s Office.

