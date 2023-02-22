one night in the desert is the second length of carmencita skullcoinciding with its release, we premiered the videosingle of event horizona theme produced by Noni (Lori Meyers) and that places the people of Granada in a space capsule from which to orbit outer space.

“Event Horizon” talks about that search in outer space for new places. Also new sounds. Those that Noni López (Lori Meyers) has introduced in this latest single that serves as a platform for a new and ambitious album. “To face the challenge of this trip we put ourselves in the hands of Noni, who took control of the ship to enter this black hole. His contribution would be decisive to fully enter the world of keyboards, synthesizers and arpeggiators that came so well to this song, and that in the end have been played by up to four different people, including Noni himself. Also his are the guitar contributions, either in arpeggio, or rhythmically creating tensions, to break in a tremendous finale. Or the idea of ​​voice inflections, which go from less to more throughout the whole song. Working with a producer outside the band has been tremendously enriching, especially considering that they started from very different styles, which was perhaps the most interesting and inspiring: how to arrive at the same musical product from different stylistic conceptions. In the end it’s simple: music finds its way, and mixing always gives results that are as unexpected as they are gratifying.”

The video clip has been directed and edited by Cristina Aznarte. Recording and lighting by Cesar Rodriguez y Javier Caroall of them from Little Bad Films. Juan Barros handled the drone footage.

From today it is available on all digital platforms. one night in the desertthe second album of carmencita skull.