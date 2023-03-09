by palermolive.it – ​​43 seconds ago

Ukraine is also fielding inflatable tanks against Russia, which are used as decoys to waste tons of shells on the Russian army. The news comes from the Czech Republic, where the company Inflatec reported a…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «With inflatable tanks and fighters Zelensky deceives Russian missiles appeared 43 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».