With PIME at WYD/4. The missionary joy of Lisbon

The days with the Pope in the midst of young people from all over the world were the culmination of the experience lived by the group of 70 boys and girls who took part in the pilgrimage through Europe promoted by PIME animation. “We have experienced first-hand the true meaning of catholicity: a world community united by the one faith in Christ, capable of welcoming and entertaining”.

“La alegria es misionera!”: ‘joy is missionary’. This is the great admonition that Francis gave us during the vigil of World Youth Day: a true extract from the missionary experience. The invitation therefore to bring joy, a joy without fear, without fear: like the Pilgrim Pope, John Paul II, who lived the mission of bringing joy to the whole globe like no one else.

The Via Crucis on Friday, the Vigil on Saturday, Mass on Sunday were our goals right from the start. Before Lisbon, our last stop was Madrid where we stayed for the nights of August 2nd and 3rd. The city is splendid, and our guides allowed us to discover it with an ‘escape the city’ style team game. On the last evening, then, we celebrated together with the community of the Incarnation of the Lord who hosted us. We shared mass, a few minutes of Eucharistic adoration and dinner in a unique atmosphere of brotherhood and joy. A truly special experience, which made us touch the true meaning of catholicity first hand: a world community united by the one faith in Christ, capable of welcoming and entertaining.

On the morning of Friday 4 August we set off very early towards Lisbon, where we arrived in the afternoon at the Colina do Incontro in Edward VII Park for the Via Crucis. A very touching ceremony, which allowed us to focus on our shortcomings and offer them to Jesus as a prayer.

However, the most awaited and intense moments were those of the weekend. The vigil was inaugurated by a splendid sunset, at the end of which was followed by a show of drones that drew the words ‘get up’ in the sky. A particular word dear to Francis, who reminded us how important it is “not so much not to fall, but not to stay on the ground”, and to do so without fear of getting up again.

The vigil then faded into songs, dances and meetings. The streets of Campo da Graca buzzed with joy throughout the night, and even waking up in the morning was to the rhythm of music. The mass was very moving: the hundreds of thousands of pilgrims who assimilate to Christ in the Eucharist all at the same time are the image of the living Church, which is still renewed in the name of God.

And at the end of the Mass, as per tradition, Francis announced the date and place of the next WYD, but with a surprise. Before the 41st World Youth Day to be held in 2027 in Seoul, the Pope invited us to Rome in 2025 to celebrate the Jubilee with the whole Church.

The events associated with WYD concluded with the mass, and our pilgrimage is also starting to return. We will leave Lisbon on Tuesday, and then stop in Madrid and Barcelona for the next two nights.