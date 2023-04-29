With the approval of Chairman Xi and the Central Military Commission, two Chinese navy warships urgently evacuated my personnel in Sudan_mission_hour_time_time

Original Title: Approved by Chairman Xi and the Central Military Commission, two Chinese Navy warships urgently evacuated my personnel in Sudan

Approved by President Xi and the Central Military Commission

Two warships of the Chinese navy evacuate Chinese personnel in Sudan

Mission officers and soldiers helped the evacuees board the ship. (Photo by Wang Peng)

The evacuees waved the national flag excitedly. (Photo by Wu Kangci)

Cheng Anqi, a reporter from the People’s Liberation Army Daily in Beijing on April 27, reported:Approved by Chairman Xi and the Central Military Commission, on April 26 local time, the Chinese naval guided missile destroyer Nanning and comprehensive supply ship Weishanhu rushed to Sudan to carry out the task of evacuating Chinese personnel in Sudan. At around 10 o’clock on the 27th local time (15 o’clock on the 27th Beijing time), the first batch of 678 evacuated people arrived safely at Jeddah Port in Saudi Arabia along with naval warships.

This emergency evacuation mission in Sudan is the third time that the Chinese Navy has sent warships to carry out overseas evacuation missions after the Libyan evacuation operation in 2011 and the Yemeni evacuation operation in 2015. The force responsible for the evacuation mission is temporarily composed of the guided-missile destroyer Nanning and the comprehensive supply ship Weishanhu, which are carrying out the 43rd batch of escort missions. They carry 1 carrier-based helicopter and more than 490 officers and soldiers, including special forces members. Dozens. Among the first batch of 678 people evacuated, 668 were Chinese citizens and 10 were foreigners.

See also Million-dollar compensation for the citizens of Flint, this is how leaded water made thousands of people sick The Weishan Lake ship is berthing in Port Sudan. (Photo by Tang Siyu) The reporter learned from relevant naval departments that after the naval warship carrying out the emergency evacuation mission arrived early on the morning of the 26th and berthed at Port Sudan, it quickly set up a security alert area at the pier, and the special forces were on guard with guns. Under the guidance of military attaches, staff and naval officers and soldiers of the Chinese embassy in Sudan, those preparing to evacuate boarded the ship after registration and security checks at the pier. The evacuation process was safe and orderly. Then the two warships left Port Sudan and berthed at Jeddah Port in Saudi Arabia at 10 o’clock on the 27th local time (15 o’clock on the 27th Beijing time). Task. ▲This article was published on April 28, Edition 01 of the PLA DailyReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor: