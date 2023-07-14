Home » With the car without a license, he collides with a motorcycle: a 70-year-old dies
World

With the car without a license, he collides with a motorcycle: a 70-year-old dies

by admin
With the car without a license, he collides with a motorcycle: a 70-year-old dies

La Spezia, 14 July 2023 – Serious accident at around 6pm today in Marola, following which a seventy-year-old woman died.

The deadly collision occurred at Acquasanta and the victim was born in La Spezia in 1953.

The woman was sitting as a passenger on the motorcycle, a Honda 500 driven by her husband who, on the other hand, suffered only minor injuries.

The dynamics of the accident, by the forces of order, in particular by the local police of La Spezia, are being reconstructed, but it seems that the car, driven by a forty-seven-year-old man without a license (it had been revoked), rear-ended the motorbike, in the direction of La Spezia. Meanwhile, the prosecutor on duty has ordered the seizure of the vehicles involved. The coroner also intervened.

See also  The Meng Wanzhou case enters the final court, the offensive and defensive judge questions the prosecution statement|Meng Wanzhou|Judge|HSBC_Sina News

You may also like

The Rap has already cleaned up the areas...

Flags in the wind for every Ukrainian soldier...

Fr. Pham Damin to be Promoted to Cardinal:...

Udinese Market – Official: Camara is a new...

Mysterious Disappearance: The Enigma of Wagner and Putin’s...

The Ukrainian counter-offensive is going slowly

Voljenka Ilić was found dead, the godmother announced...

Denys Boreyko killed at the front in Ukraine:...

Remembering the Last Comfort Women: Seeking Justice and...

Wagner mercenaries train regular forces in Belarus –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy