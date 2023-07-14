With the car without a license, he collides with a motorcycle: a 70-year-old dies

La Spezia, 14 July 2023 – Serious accident at around 6pm today in Marola, following which a seventy-year-old woman died.

The deadly collision occurred at Acquasanta and the victim was born in La Spezia in 1953.

The woman was sitting as a passenger on the motorcycle, a Honda 500 driven by her husband who, on the other hand, suffered only minor injuries.

The dynamics of the accident, by the forces of order, in particular by the local police of La Spezia, are being reconstructed, but it seems that the car, driven by a forty-seven-year-old man without a license (it had been revoked), rear-ended the motorbike, in the direction of La Spezia. Meanwhile, the prosecutor on duty has ordered the seizure of the vehicles involved. The coroner also intervened.

