The fact that on Friday, March 31, the Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov presented to the world the new “foreign policy concept” almost passed for news for “insiders”, good only for discussing a hypothetical future alliance between Chinese, India e Russia. Yet, after more than ten days, the “concept 2023” deserves to be analyzed “cold” together with the reactions of allies, friends and competitors of Mosca.

First, it must be explained what it is about. It replaced a previous document, which entered into force in 2016, at a time when relations with the West were already conditioned by the events of Maidanfrom the occupation of the Crimea and from the invasion of Donbass. The “concepts on foreign policy” are the manuals that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – together with the Kremlin – transmits to all diplomatic posts and agencies of the Russian Federation with the doctrinal foundations and indications on the policies and official positions to be taken in matters of relations with states, organizations and the various international crises: in short, it is the standard for the Russian diplomat and official.

From the era of Boris Yeltsin until the first presidency Putin we had become accustomed to “concepts” often written with references to cooperation with Western friends, to the collocation of the Russia in a framework of partnership with NATO. We were in the years in which the American-led NATO ended the war in Bosniabent the Serbiasucceeded in putting an end to the Taliban regime in much of theAfghanistan and invaded theIraq with incredible speed, while Russia was able to solve the Chechen problem in home.

In the following years the “concepts” changed: Russia’s goal became a polycentric system of international relations, in which being one of the main centers of power while lamenting the trend towards the US domain. This between Putin’s second and third term, while the Americans were doing the war in Libyaagainst theIsis and they were losing it in Iraq and Afghanistan. In the “Concept 2023” there is an obvious one escalation now tones: the US is now “the main inspirer, organizer and executor of the aggressive anti-Russian policy of the collective West, the source of the majors risks to Russia’s securitythe international peace and the balanced, equitable and progressive development of humanity”. Consequently, Moscow dictates to its representatives abroad the line to take on relations with Washington: Russia is willing to keep the strategic parity and the peaceful coexistence with the United States and to establish a balance of interests between the two countries on the condition that the United States abandon its policy of domination and move from opposition to cooperation with Russia. “Fundamental, in the new concept, is to guarantee the interests of the Russian Federation in the oceansin space and in airspace” and, very interesting in the current situation, “to protect Russian citizens and organizations from illegal foreign invasionssupport compatriots living abroad and provide international cooperation in the field of human rights“.

The first reaction came from Lavrov himself, whose comments perhaps stole the show from the “concept”: “The logic of the document, he commented, reflects the changing geopolitical circumstances that have received a visible acceleration with the onset of thespecial military operation“said the minister. He then added: “In particular, the unprecedented level of international tension in the last decade. It is recognized existential nature of security threats and to the development of our country, created by the actions of hostile states. The main initiator and conductor of the anti-Russian line” is indicated directly in the United States of America and, in general, in the policy of the West, “aimed at the all-round weakening of Russia, characterized as a hybrid warfare of a new kind”.

Prompt was the positive response from Belarus which shares “Russia’s vision of building a more balanced and equitable multipolar world order. We also proceed from the rejection of hegemony in international affairs, the inadmissibility of intervention in the internal affairs of sovereign states and the imposition of their development models, ideological and value systems on other countries. We fully support the principle of the indivisibility of security in global and regional aspects”.

The Chinese Foreign Minister, for his part, responded to the invitation contained in the “concept” to “strengthen and deepen relations with China and India” arguing that “since the international and regional landscape is facing profound and complex changes, we are ready to strengthen communication with the international community, including Russia and India, and send a positive signal to the world on the defense of true multilateralism and on the joint response to global challenges“. Separate note: for three years the relations between Beijing e New Delhi are blocked after a clash of borders with 24 dead soldiers on both sides.

The concept introduces for the first time the term, slang and informal until a few weeks ago, of “Anglo-Saxon Countries” as a competitor of Russia: also for this reason, Lavrov’s colleague in London complained, recalling that April Fools’ Day would have been the next day, not March 31st.

In short, the “2023 concept” arrives more than a year after the invasion of Ukraine to put a patch on the “Russian Doctrine” and to give the Kremlin’s foreign policy a coherent line. It seems strange that the many commentators have read only an invitation to multi-centrism and the basis for a future, extremely unlikely, alliance between Moscow, New Delhi and Beijing, while the real novelty is to have indicated the United States (and the United Kingdom) for the first time as a strategic threat.