Home » With the strength of a “Lightning” Dry Martina advances new album
World

With the strength of a “Lightning” Dry Martina advances new album

by admin
With the strength of a “Lightning” Dry Martina advances new album

You can say higher, but not clearer. “I lend the song to anyone who wants to send someone to hell”confess Laura Insausti, the voice and the heart behind Dry Martina. After collaborating with artists like Zenet, María Peláe or the Germans Mo ‘Horizons, the malagueña hits the table like Dry Martina with her new single, Ray, a preview of what will be his next work and which will be released in autumn. A swing rumba that vindicates the feminine power of our popular music, from Dolores Vargas to Raffaella Carrà, and that updates rhythms of yesteryear —the Caño Roto sound of Las Grecas, Baccara’s chic disco— with the force of, of course, a Ray.

Like that It’s over mythical of María Jiménez, this Ray it has all the wickers to be chanted to exhaustion and become a hymn of female empowerment as necessary as it is, also, festive.

of course the VIDEO that illustrates all this had to pay homage to those musical programs of Valerio Lazarov and for those who paraded in Baccara, Las Grecas, Dolores Vargas, Raffaella Carrá… to introduce themselves in color into the houses of our young parents with those kaleidoscopic close-ups. There it goes, in rigorous premiere for all of you.

See also  Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases-The continuous surge in the number of new coronary pneumonia cases in the United States is in the "wrong direction"_Hangzhou

You may also like

IHRA bill fails in Georgia again – breaking...

Agcom requests unencrypted transmission

EU launches patent reform: “Let’s help SMEs make...

The diet for the heart: dash promoted, ketogenic...

Meloni meets Prime Minister Sunak on migrants in...

Microsoft announces Games With Gold in May

“Juan Carlos has a secret daughter”. But the...

Jerry Springer passed away | Entertainment

Filipino islanders: They live where US-China conflict is...

Anyone who refuses a drug test will be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy