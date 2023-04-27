With the strength of a “Lightning” Dry Martina advances new album

You can say higher, but not clearer. “I lend the song to anyone who wants to send someone to hell”confess Laura Insausti, the voice and the heart behind Dry Martina. After collaborating with artists like Zenet, María Peláe or the Germans Mo ‘Horizons, the malagueña hits the table like Dry Martina with her new single, Ray, a preview of what will be his next work and which will be released in autumn. A swing rumba that vindicates the feminine power of our popular music, from Dolores Vargas to Raffaella Carrà, and that updates rhythms of yesteryear —the Caño Roto sound of Las Grecas, Baccara’s chic disco— with the force of, of course, a Ray.