With the tax delegation, more than 1 million VAT numbers will have lower taxes thanks to the arrangement with creditors

Review the regulations of the current tax system, revisit the relationship between financial institution and taxpayers so that it is clearer and more communicative, offering debtor taxpayers a series of alternative options without the State presenting itself as an ‘adversary’. These are some of the goals that the Meloni administration aims to achieve with the new tax delegation. Many innovations are plannedvery attractive especially for those who have debts with the state.

And, according to the latest news, there would be well over 1 million ive matches ready to have i advantages of the two-year arrangement with the Revenue Agency. Let’s see below what the two-year arrangement provides for and how it works and who can join it.

Two-year composition with creditors how it works for whom Over one million VAT numbers ready to benefit from the two-year composition with creditors

Agreed biennial how it works and for whom

The fiscal delegation has now been approved, and the government has 2 years to implement and transform all the points of the reform into law. Among the measures that are attracting particular interest, the so-called il stands out agreed biennial estimate valid for VAT numbers and small and medium-sized enterprises.

It is a preventive agreement on the taxes that the taxpayer undertakes to pay in the following two years and which emerge from the intersection of infinite data held by the tax authorities, including electronic invoicing, periodic VAT settlements, tax report cards (Isa), etc., mechanisms that allow the financial administration to have a clear understanding of the situation of small and medium-sized enterprises and to who has a VAT number.

Basically, it is an agreement between the tax authorities and the taxpayer which provides for the definition of the taxable base on which to pay taxes for two years, so that the same taxpayer is able to know how much tax he will have to pay in the next two years.

The extent of the two-year composition with creditors will not apply to all taxpayers but only to business income holders and self-employed or professional workers with a VAT number and with a not particularly substantial turnover.

Over one million VAT numbers ready to have the advantages of the two-year arrangement

According to recent data, as many as 44.6% of taxpayers with a VAT number, equal to approximately 1.2 million, would have the possibility of reaching an agreement with the tax authorities envisaged by the two-year arrangement with creditors.

There are several advantages of adherence to this measure: since the two-year arrangement with creditors is understood as a tool aimed at improving relations between the tax authorities and the taxpayer and lowering the rate of tax evasion, the taxpayer who adheres to it can pay taxes by taking advantage of a tax discount.

Furthermore, for those adhering to a two-year composition with creditors, there would be fewer checks and, finally, the two-year composition with creditors favors the spontaneous fulfillment of the taxpayer, thus helping to reduce the cases of non-declarations, favoring, at the same time, behavior virtuous taxpayer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

