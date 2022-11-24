Rome – It really is the darkest hour for Ukraine. The lack of electricity and heating in the homes of Kiev, Lviv, Odessa, Kherson and Kharkiv are a problem for the European Union. Especially for the countries bordering Ukraine. Putin’s strategy of darkness, in fact, is hybrid: it serves to weaken the internal front of Zelensky but also to squeeze the EU in a humanitarian grip, with a possible new wave of refugees in search of light and a lit radiator “In the worst-case scenario, it is expected that up to three million Ukrainians will be able to cross the western border before Christmas” , qualified European intelligence sources estimate. It’s at Bruxelles they can do nothing but warn the sailors.

“Member states need to be ready to welcome a new flow of displaced people,” says a European official ahead of tomorrow’s extraordinary Council on Home Affairs. “With winter, new departures from Ukraine are likely to occur, coinciding with the increase in migratory flows on the Central Mediterranean and Western Balkans route”.

At the moment the second wave has not yet started. The reception facilities of Intersos, the Italian non-governmental organization present on the Moldavian and Polish border, do not register transits higher than the average of the last few days. However, the consequences of the worst blackout in modern European history (not even in Germany in 1945 did it happen that an entire nation was left without electricity) are unpredictable. President Zelensky he called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council. “We will fix everything and go on, we are a people who do not bend”, ensuring the forthcoming creation of four thousand “invincibility” centers to supply water and electricity to city dwellers. If they are not set up quickly, and if they are not enough, another exodus to Europe is a given.

Since the war began, 15 million Ukrainians have fled Russian bombing by crossing the border. However, with the stabilization of the front across the Dnipro river, many have returned. To date there are almost 3 million displaced Ukrainians in Russia and Belarus, and 4.7 million registered in the EU, especially in Poland (1.5 million), Germany (one million), the Czech Republic (460,000). As of 18 November, Italy has welcomed 173,456, of which 92,258 women, 29,923 men, 51,275 minors, to which are added 5,079 unaccompanied minors. They are placed in the network of apartments and houses of the widespread reception system, then 11,000 are in the CAS, 2,000 in the structures of the old Sprar circuit.

The Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi on more than one occasion he has expressed concern about the congestion of the system, making it clear that, in the event of a new wave of refugees, Italy might not be able to take many more than it does now. The burden will fall above all on countries bordering or close to Ukraine, such as Poland and the Czech Republic. However, they are already at the limit of acceptance and will find themselves in a position to protest in Brussels with the other EU countries, thus putting at risk any possible compromise on the management of migratory flows. Exactly the kind of situation he’s trying to cause Vladimir Putin.

