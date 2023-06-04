Home » “With us … freewheeling”, Milly Carlucci and the truth about the new jury of Dancing with the Stars: «It has not been reconfirmed»
“With us … freewheeling”, Milly Carlucci and the truth about the new jury of Dancing with the Stars: «It has not been reconfirmed»

“With us … freewheeling”, Milly Carlucci and the truth about the new jury of Dancing with the Stars: «It has not been reconfirmed»

Guest of “From us freewheeling”, Milly Carlucci expressed herself on the rumors relating to the new jury of the next edition of “Dancing with the …

Guest of “From us freewheeling”, Milly Carlucci expressed herself on the rumors relating to the new jury of the next edition of “Dancing with the stars”. «Many things have been said, but next year’s jury has not been reconfirmed – declared the famous presenter to Francesca Fialdini. “That’s simply because we’re still working on the cast. Later, in September, we will talk about the jury and everything else”. And on the rumors that would seem to confirm Barbara D’Urso’s participation, she adds: “Trivially, we met with Barbara a few years ago to discuss the possibility of involving her as a dancer for one night, a possibility which then vanished completely”.

