KIEV – There is enthusiasm in the chats of pro-Russian military analysts, despite the rain of Ukrainian drones on Crimea. “If we continue at this rate, within 48 hours Bakhmut will be surrounded,” they write, posting the map update which shows that Moscow’s troops, advancing towards the northwest village of Khoromove, have almost closed the theater city of the fiercest battle.
