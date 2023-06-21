Witness the Change in Three Months: Vida Glow Marine Collagen Peptide Release Video Demonstration Record-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Witness Change in Three Months: Vida Glow Marine Collagen Peptide Release Video Demonstration Record

What changes can happen to our skin in three months?

Recently, Vida Glow, the world‘s top oral beauty brand from Australia, specially invited three popular bloggers of Xiaohongshu, and used videos to capture their empirical records of taking the star product – Vida Glow Marine Collagen Peptides, which once again proved this What kind of real changes can the king of marine collagen, which is popular all over the world, bring to the skin.

Three Internet celebrity bloggers personally tested——three months,Life Glow Marine Collagen Peptides for Younger Skin

The three bloggers participating in the demonstration record this time are Hong Xueying Sydia, a star host and over 360,000 fans of Xiaohongshu; Luna Baby, a simultaneous interpreter and life blogger;

In the three-month demonstration record, Hong Xueying Sydia said that because she often faces spotlights during filming, the surface of her skin is very dry, and she even occasionally suffers from dryness and peeling. While taking Vida Glow Marine Collagen Peptides, she gradually found that her skin became more and more hydrated and shiny, especially after wearing makeup every day, and it was no longer as dry as before.

Baby Luna, who participated in the test with her mother, said that as time went by, she found that her complexion was getting better and better, and her skin felt more and more plump and bouncy; mothers in their 50s had more obvious changes on their faces , not only the skin is more firm, even the crow’s feet are visible to the naked eye.

The 30+ mother Joycestone’s nasolabial folds are more obvious, which makes her daughter feel that she is “always angry”. After taking Vida Glow Marine Collagen Peptide Powder for three months, not only did she use the professional skin detector VISIA to get good data improvement results, but she also found that her skin became firmer and more elastic. Even her daughter said that “The laughing mother is back”, it can be said that the changes are still very obvious.

Life Glow Marine Collagen Peptides:Leading the world with empirical results

As a technological oral beauty brand born in 2014, the first star product launched by Vida Glow is marine collagen peptide powder. Relying on its innovative technological formula and professional clinically proven efficacy, it not only quickly won the favor of consumers all over the world, but also created a sales miracle of one can sold every 4 seconds in the world; it has also successfully changed people’s traditions of oral beauty and oral collagen concept, leading the global beauty industry to enter the field of more professional technological oral beauty.

Marine Collagen Peptide Powder is launched by Vida Glow and skin scientists after in-depth research and development and testing. It uses natural and pollution-free marine fish skin as raw material, and uses French patented hydrolysis technology to decompose fish skin collagen to a minimum of 2000 levels Leighton’s Small Molecule Collagen Peptides. Compared with ordinary collagen, the absorption rate of this fish collagen peptide is greatly improved. At the same time, more than a dozen amino acids contained in natural fish skin can also promote the body’s own synthesis of new collagen.

Professional clinical trials have found that daily oral administration of Vida Glow marine collagen peptides can increase skin firmness by 18.2% after 8 weeks, and more than 70% of subjects have significantly improved crow’s feet after 12 weeks, and skin elasticity and hydration have significantly improved. The results of this professional data are consistent with the empirical records of several bloggers in the video, proving that the oral effect of Vida Glow marine collagen peptides is real and effective.

As Vida Glow Marine Collagen Peptide continues to become popular all over the world, more and more world-renowned skin experts, beauty doctors and other professionals have expressed their affirmation of this oral collagen. For example, Chloe Mcleod, who joined the Vida Glow star expert team before, as a well-known skin health management expert and senior nutritionist in Australia, said that she has been taking Vida Glow marine collagen peptide powder for several years, which is very helpful for her effective Delays aging and maintains plump and youthful skin for a long time.

(Vida Glow star expert, well-known Australian skin health management expert and senior nutritionist Chloe Mcleod professionally interprets the efficacy and advantages of Vida Glow marine collagen peptides)

What Chloe especially appreciates is that each Vida Glow product is supported by clinical experimental research, because this can make the real skin beautification experience of the product visible to the naked eye, and it also makes her more confident in recommending marine collagen peptides to her customers. As long as you keep taking it for a period of time, I believe everyone can personally feel the real changes brought about by Vida Glow marine collagen peptides.

From the three-month empirical record of an online celebrity blogger to the testimony of an Australian star skin expert who has been taking it for several years, Vida Glow is conquering more and more beauty lovers around the world with a real and reliable beauty experience. With Vida Glow marine collagen peptides, you also have the opportunity to feel the real changes brought about by oral technology from the inside out: the skin becomes healthier and younger, and the whole person is more beautiful and confident from then on!

