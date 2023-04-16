16
- Witnesses to sudden armed conflicts in Sudan’s capital and other places said that the Rapid Support Forces base was attacked by air daily economic news
- Sudanese rebels are said to have taken control of the presidential palace and airport amid fears of an all-out conflict Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- Sudden Situation in Sudan Chinese Embassy in Sudan: No Chinese Citizens in Sudan Casualties Outlook Oriental Weekly
- 27 dead and 183 injured in African Sudan coup clashes- International- Instant International | Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- Many countries urge all parties in Sudan to stop the escalation of violence Lianhe Zaobao
