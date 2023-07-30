Wizz Air flights at Banjaluka Airport | Info

The closure of the Viz Air base in Tuzla caused fears that a similar scenario could happen to the Banja Luka Airport.

After the low-cost airline Viz Air announced that it would close its base in Tuzla in September, the operation and existence of this airport were called into question. The Banja Luka Airport emphasizes that cooperation with low-budget companies is stable for now, but no one can guarantee that the Tuzla scenario cannot happen at this airport as well.

An additional problem, they say, is the Civil Aviation Directorate fee of three KM per departing passenger, which has already driven away Ryanair from Tuzla.

Weekday or weekend, it doesn’t matter anymore. Crowds at the Banja Luka Airport are a constant phenomenon. Flights to European destinations, at often symbolic prices, are the favorite choice of domestic travelers.

That is why the news that the company Viz Air is closing its base at Tuzla Airport and with 36 weekly flights, reduces traffic to only 11.

In Tuzla, they say that due to the request of this company, they initiated large investments and that with 450,000 transported passengers since the beginning of the year, such a move by Viz era is, to say the least, not justified.

“We started building the third gate in the spring of this year, it should be in operation by September. We are also working on the lights for the central line, so that the morning delays when there is fog are reduced to a minimum, all of that is in the implementation phase. We are also working on the external landscaping, such as a parking lot with 320 spaces, an atrium with spaces for tenants… Everything went in favor of expanding cooperation, not reducing it.” said Dževad Halilčević, director of Tuzla Airport.

Regarding the closing of the Tuzla base, Viz er says that it is about optimizing the market of its flights in Bosnia and Herzegovina and apologized to passengers who have already bought tickets.

“The challenging macroeconomic environment and complicated weather conditions in the region, such as frequent fogs that significantly affect operational performance, unfortunately made it impossible for us to maintain a large network of flights from Tuzla Airport and base our planes there.” stated Roland Tišner, Director of Management and Operations of Viz er.

This company reduces its operations in BiH to a total of nine lines from Tuzla, Sarajevo and Banja Luka.

In Banja Luka, they state that the Airport records a constant increase in passengers, but they do not dare to tie their business to just one company.

Contracts with Viz era and Ryanair, low-budget companies that BiH travelers choose most often, they are still stable, but the apprehension is always there.

“We are working on the market of new destinations, new airlines, so we are trying to provide regular lines to Istanbul, regular lines to Athens, to the Mediterranean… Whether it will be Italy or Spain and Cyprus, that is something we have decided on in terms of destinations, new airlines, new carriers. So we have diversity, both in terms of destinations and cooperation with other airlines,” pointed out Natalija Trivić, director of the Banja Luka Airport.

According to analysts, this is the only way. Otherwise, they state, the existence of any BiH is called into question. airports, except Sarajevo.

“These are the airports that we inherited from Yugoslavia. And now what? Do we want to close them? We will not close them, but we will not spend so many millions to keep them alive. If you have an airport that has a perspective, survival is possible, and that is Sarajevo, along with Banjaluka, of course, which has shown that it has a perspective,” said Alen Šćuric, aviation analyst.

Air traffic, which has been increasing only in recent years, was further complicated by the introduction of a tax for each departing passenger, which is charged by the Civil Aviation Directorate. Due to three KM per passenger, Rajaner has suspended all flights from Tuzla and the return is conditioned by its cancellation.

Unofficially, the Banja Luka Airport launched an initiative to reduce this tax to one KM for low-budget companies.

At the same time, a lawsuit has already been filed because BHDCA did not receive data from Banjaluka about the number of passengers, so they could not even collect the compensation.

“We emphasize that all countries, both in the region and in the EU, have this fee, and the BHDCA, when determining the amount of the fee in BiH, compared the amount of the fee with the fees of neighboring countries, and the fee prescribed in BiH is the lowest,” it is stated in the announcement of the Directorate for Civil Aviation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

They point out that local communities in many countries, as a certain type of subsidy, take upon themselves the payment of this fee.

This was also decided by Mostar, which pays this fee on behalf of operators operating from the airport there.

