The Hungarian airline Wizz Air has decided to suspend its flights to and from Moldova starting next March 14 for safety reasons, after a few weeks ago the Moldovan airspace it had been invaded by a Russian missile aimed at Ukraine. The flights in question are in particular those to and from the capital of Moldova, Chisinau, the only Moldovan city to which Wizz Air flies. The company explained the decision in a statement by speaking of the “high risk” that travel in the country’s airspace could entail. The Moldovan Minister of Infrastructure commented negatively on the choice of Wizz Air, explaining that “flights that comply with a series of procedures can be completed safely”.

