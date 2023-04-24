Wizzair subscription for flights | Info

Low-cost company Vizer is soon introducing a subscription model for travelers.

From May, the low-cost airline operator Vizer will have – passengers will be able to pay a lump sum over a period of six months, and in return they will be able to choose one flight each monthin one direction or return.

The Vizer MultiPas subscription model will currently only be possible on domestic flights in Italy and international flights to Poland. and passengers will have four options at their disposal – choose a subscription that includes only the ticket, then the model ticket plus priority boarding, the ticket and a suitcase up to 20 kilograms or the model that includes all options.

As the Travelpuls portal writes, those who decide to subscribe can buy the first ticket immediately, with the fact that the flight can be at least five days from the day of purchase. The subscription must last for at least six months, so it is renewed every month.

“For a fixed price, travelers get an excellent offer for the upcoming summer season, and at the same time they don’t need to monitor prices and plan their trip much earlier in order to get the best offer. Thanks to the subscription, travelers can very easily choose a flight for business or leisure purposes” is stated in the announcement of this company, reports Jutarnji.hr.

