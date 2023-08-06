Wolf M237 shot down in Hungary by a child: father arrested. The animal covered the longest stretch ever recorded in Europe

Has traveled up to 1900 kilometerspassing through South Tyrol, Switzerland, Austria and Hungary and was killed in the northeastern Hungarian city of Nyiregyhaza. This was reported by the Hungarian state TV Mtvwhich explains how the wolf M237traveling from June of the 2022may have been killed at the hands of a bambino Of nine years. According to the assumptions of the Hungarian police, who found in a river near Hidasnemeti il device geolocation associated with the wolf, the specimen was illegally shot down by the child in the company of his father. For this, two men ended up in handcuffs, the father of the child and one of his hunting companions, accused of crimes against the protection from the nature and to have put in danger the life of minors.

According to the association Swiss Wolf Group (Gls)M237 traveled the distance longer ever recorded for a wolf in Europe. The game keepers in Graubünden had equipped the animal with a transmitter Gps, but the signals had suddenly disappeared by the time the young wolf had reached northeastern Hungary. So the police assumed that the wolf had been shot illegally, as these large predators are also protected in Hungary. The father of the nine-year-old boy had previously been investigated, but at the time the available evidence was not sufficient for an arrest. The detention of the two men was based on new evidence, on which the prosecutor has not provided details.

