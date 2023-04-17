Womad Cáceres presents its thirty anniversary poster

thirty years of Womad Cáceres, the festival of the world. Cáceres prepares for another year for its appointment with the most prestigious international music festival in the world, Womad, which will take place over four days in May.

The festival’s thirty-year anniversary edition Womad Cáceres will take place from May 11 to 14 and as usual, it will take place in the old town of that city, a World Heritage Site. There you can enjoy, and totally free, twenty-one groups and soloists from fourteen different countries. In addition, this year marks the thirtieth edition of that communion, already indissoluble, between the city and this multicultural festival. Its first edition dates back to 1992, since then they have been faithful to showing cultures from all over the world through music, dance and the arts and always with those principles of tolerance, equality, acceptance and respect for others. You can find out about times and dates at this link.

In such a special celebration, figures at his height could not be missing. To start, nothing more and nothing less than the Peruvian Susan Read. World representative of Afro-Peruvian music. This defender of Africanness, blackness and social justice, she is close to turning eighty years old, but her combative attitude and her emotional voice will resonate with force in the wide Plaza Mayor of Cáceres. Another banner of African music that will also participate in the festivity will be the veteran Gyedu-Blay Ambolley. From Ghana and with some thirty recorded albums, we can affirm that his live shows full of Afrobeat, high life, Afropop and jazz are authentic parties.

Another certainty of live spectacularity that of the South Africans BCUC. His inspiration comes from indigenous music from rituals or religious songs that has not reached the mainstream. All this mixed with rap and punk attitude. Dazzling tribal-afro-punk in action. Intensity on stage also that of the Franco-Moroccan quartet Bab L’Bluz (door to the blues). In front the singer Yousra Mansour playing the gumbri (three-stringed lute). His mixture of traditional Gnawa and Hassani music with funk, rock, blues and combative lyrics, is overwhelming live.

Another luxury of this edition is the proposal by the British guitarist Justin Adams together with the Italian violinist Mauro During. The experience of Justin (producer of records of Tinariwen, Rashid Tahaetc., and director of the band of Robert Plant), plus the virtuosity of Durante (also leader of the suggestive band Grecanico Salentino songwriter), have resulted in an extraordinary album, “Still Moving”, which they will present in this Womad. There will be great expectation to see in action TootArd, duo of brothers from the Golan Heights, Hassan and Rami Nakhleh. They had to emigrate from those occupied territories, something that is well reflected in the title of their latest work, “Migrants Birds”. His music pays homage to the dance floors of the Middle East in the 1980s, but with a synthesized and thoroughly contemporary luster.

Also recovering that hedonistic spirit of the dance floors, the Dutch YEN YEN. But in his case with the music of the sixties and seventies of Southeast Asia on the one hand and the italo-disco for another. His music is a shameless invitation to dance. And boy does it work! Four years ago, at this same festival, the project of Delgres. In front the guitarist Pascal Danae who discovered that its origins connected Guadalupe with Louisiana. From there a powerful Creole blues arose, akin to the blues of Chicago and the Delta and with lyrics to express their laments. He is sure that they will repeat success.

Less known, but with an equally interesting proposal, the big band of the Berlin underground Omniversal Earkestra and his show “Blood 70”. In it they show the experience of their initiation trip to that rich African country to recover the spirit of the prestigious Malian macrobands of the seventies. To finish the international list, the London brass band Hackney Colliery Band. With their particular, original and eclectic repertoire that includes rock, afrobeat, hip hop, balkan, jazz or soul, they will show their enormous experience closing one of the nights of the festival.