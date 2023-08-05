Woman bitten on the butt by a dog operated on in the emergency room, the doctor’s report: “Food animal”

Merate (Lecco) – A dog biting the buttock of a donna and the doctor who intervenes writes on the report: “gourmet dog bite”, unleashing the indignation of the patient and the reaction of the hospital management who decide to suspend the doctor. It happens to emergency room of the Mandic hospital in Meratein the province of Lecco.

The story dates back to a few days ago when a 28enne showed up in the ER: she needed some stitches on the buttock for a wound caused by the bite of some friends’ dogs.

The doctor who visited her – belonging to the cooperative that supplies the ward with token staff – during the execution of the operation, and even afterwards, addressed the woman with sexist commentsprecisely defining “gourmet” the dog. A concept reiterated several times by the doctor, who, not happy, also wrote it in the report delivered to the patient.

Within a few days the story was made known and the general management of the Asst of Lecco has taken measures: removal from all work shifts already programmed in the emergency room of San Leopoldo Mandic in Merate and a deontological report to the order.

An official apology to the patient then came from the Asst of Lecco, followed by a series of measures taken by the health authority. “As a doctor and general manager of the Asst of Lecco – he said Paul Favini – I offer my heartfelt apologies to the lady for what happened during her access to the emergency room”.

The hospital specifies that “as soon as it became aware of the report issued at the end of the service, it contested it to the company that employs the doctor involved and ordered, as a precaution, that the health care provider no longer performs any services in the emergency room of the meratese hospital and that he come immediately removed from already scheduled shifts and replaced by another professional.

The hospital also reported “the conductmedical order to which the healthcare professional is registered, for the ethical assessments of competence”. Furthermore, “reserves the right to proceed with any application of penalties provided for by the contract with the company which, in the event of civil or criminal proceedings deriving from the incident, will also be held liable with the professional”.

