Woman Caught Stealing iPhone 14 Plus by Chewing Anti-Theft Cable

A woman in China went to extreme lengths to get her hands on the latest iPhone model. Unable to afford the new iPhone 14 Plus, she resorted to stealing it from a store in the city of Fuzhou. Security camera footage of the incident has since gone viral on the internet.

The footage shows the woman entering the store and heading straight to the phone section. After inspecting the device, she furtively looked around before grabbing an iPhone and chewing on the anti-theft cable that secured it to the display.

Ignored by store employees, an alarm went off when the cable was cut. However, the woman managed to escape with the stolen device. It didn’t take long for the store staff to notice the missing phone and alert the authorities.

Thanks to China‘s highly effective facial recognition technology, the woman was identified and taken into custody shortly after arriving home. She attempted to justify her actions by explaining that she had recently lost her phone and couldn’t afford to buy a new one.

Facing a three-year prison sentence and a hefty fine, the captured woman now awaits justice for her theft. The incident serves as a reminder of the high demand and value of the latest iPhone models, as well as the consequences of resorting to criminal activities to obtain them.

For more interesting news stories, visit our website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

