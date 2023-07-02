Home » Woman declared dead “wakes up” shortly before her funeral
World

Woman declared dead “wakes up” shortly before her funeral

by admin
Woman declared dead “wakes up” shortly before her funeral

by palermolive.it – ​​4 seconds ago

Twist in Thailand where a 49-year-old woman, left for dead, woke up shortly before her funeral, on her way to the Buddhist temple. The hospitalization and the declaration of her death The…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Woman declared dead “awakens” shortly before her funeral appeared 4 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Kremlin reveals next steps after annexation referendum, Zelensky makes inflammatory speech to Russians | Ukraine war news | Al Jazeera

You may also like

Protesters in Haifa say violence epidemic in Palestinian...

Some demonstrators attacked the house of a French...

Guerrilla warfare in France, Macron convenes a summit,...

The controversy of Twitter users after Musk imposed...

The Orkney Revolt: dear United Kingdom, we’re off...

SBK 2023. UK GP. Alvaro Bautista wins Race...

Capture of Blue Shark in Havana Raises Concerns...

Novak Djokovic’s draw at Wimbledon 2023 was fixed,...

rivelata la Special Story Mode

Travis Birds will present “Perro Deseo” at La...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy