Woman declared dead wakes up two days later during the funeral, her son: "She's resurrected"

Woman declared dead wakes up two days later during the funeral, her son: “She’s resurrected”

Back from the dead. In Ecuador, relatives who were observing an elderly woman who had been pronounced dead for five hours heard her breathing…

Back from the dead. In Ecuadorrelatives who were observing an elderly woman who had been pronounced dead for five hours heard her suddenly breathing. «She is resurrected», the son said on Sunday. A video posted on Twitter shows Bella Montoya76, inside an open coffin and breathing heavily, surrounded by two men who come to her aid.

Video

“My mother is on oxygen. Her heart is stable. The doctor pinched her hand and she reacted,” the son added to El Universo newspaper. “I want her alive and by my side.” Bella Montoya was pronounced dead on Friday at a public hospital in the southwestern coastal city of Babahoyo.

The shelter

According to the Department of Health, Ms Montoya had been hospitalized with a suspected stroke and “suffered cardiopulmonary arrest”. Not having reacted to the resuscitation maneuvers, “the doctor on duty confirmed his death”, she continued the ministry.

The investigations

A technical committee has been tasked with “thoroughly analyzing this case” and establishing “responsibilities” for the erroneous death certificate. “I am slowly recovering from what happened. Now I only ask for my mother’s health to improve. I want her to be alive and by my side, ”concluded the son.

