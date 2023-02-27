All rescue attempts were useless. A disabled woman was charred to death in a fire that broke out in an apartment on the first floor at number 2 of Corso Vercelli in Milan (Conciliazione area) on the morning of Monday 27 February.

The alarm was triggered shortly before 9.30 when some passersby noticed that smoke was coming out of a window of an apartment on the first floor. The firefighters of the provincial command of Milan and the carabinieri intervened. Firefighters evacuated the building and extinguished the flames. During the operation, the woman’s body was found.

For the moment it is not yet clear what triggered the tongues of fire. Investigations are underway on the case by the carabinieri, on the spot for the findings.







