Woman Faces Month of Preventive Detention for Lying in Court

SANTO DOMINGO.- The Judicial Services Office of Permanent Care of Santo Domingo has imposed a month of preventive detention on a woman who lied while being questioned in court. The coercive measure was imposed by Judge Leomar de la Cruz Quezada, and the woman, identified as Ivelisse Medina Sánchez (Nurkys), will serve her detention at the Correction and Rehabilitation Center (CCR) Najayo Women in the province of San Cristobal.

The woman, during her second interrogation in the Second Collegiate Court of Santo Domingo Este, completely changed her version of events while offering her testimony, contradicting what she had previously stated in a criminal proceeding that is currently on trial. The Public Prosecutor’s Office was able to demonstrate the falsehood of her testimony and immediately requested the judge to impose the coercive measure.

The case has been provisionally assigned the legal classification contained in the Dominican Penal Code, which punishes lying under oath before a court. The investigation will proceed according to the Criminal Procedure standard.

