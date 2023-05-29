woman hit and killed instantly

Fatal road collision in the early afternoon of today in Acilia, near via Prato Cornelio. The victim is a 63 year old. The woman was crossing the street to reach her husband when she was hit by a car, a Doblò.

The victim was a passerby: she was crossing the street to reach her husband

The accident happened around 2.30pm. The conditions of the passer-by immediately seemed desperate.

An ambulance crew tried for a long time to revive the woman, but unfortunately all attempts proved futile.

The stretch was closed to traffic by the Local Police of the Ostia group.

The victim is a Romanian citizen, resident in Italy for years. The motorist, also a woman, stopped in shock immediately after the accident.

The reactions

More people gathered at the scene of the accident to try to understand what had happened and also why the body, kept in the ambulance, had not been immediately transferred elsewhere. “Here the cars whiz by – complained several passers-by – We need some deterrents. And more attention from everyone, whether they are passers-by or motorists”.

“The accident occurred in front of some shops where there are no road signs – said president of “SOS Citizen Rescue”, Gioacchino Assogna – Moreover, despite multiple reports, targeted controls have always been lacking. From the District Committee they express anger at all the useless warnings of the state of danger on that road and on other dangerous ones. You can’t die overnight while crossing the street”.

Along the same road on 1 September 2011, a 28-year-old man from Ostia Antica had died: he was riding his scooter when he collided with a Micra, driven by a woman, who was coming from the opposite direction and was about to turn into via Ugo Bernasconi . The collision had been devastating. The scooter smashed to pieces, immediate death.