77-year-old Fatma Gungor was rescued from the ruins of a building in the southern Turkish city of Adijaman, even 212 hours after the first devastating earthquake hit the south of Turkey.

Source: Anatolia/Özkan Bilgin

In Adijaman, one of the ten Turkish cities that were devastated by strong earthquakes of magnitude 7.6 and 7.7 on February 6, with the epicenter in Kahramanmaras, efforts to search and rescue survivors of the unprecedented disaster continue.

AFAD and gendarmerie teams managed to pull 77-year-old Fatma Gungor alive from under a collapsed seven-story building in the Ali Tas neighborhood, 212 hours after the devastating earthquake.



After being pulled out from under the rubble, Gungor was handed over to medical teams. The family of 77-year-old Gungor hugged the members of the rescue team that saved the old woman.

In the same district, 12-year-old Berat Yucel was rescued a little earlier today, 207 hours after the first of two strong earthquakes that devastated the south Turkey.

(Anatolia)