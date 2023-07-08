Woman’s Surprise Attack on Bus Driver Caught on Video: Make-up of Meccano in Zapopan, Jalisco

Title: Woman Pulls Hair of Bus Driver for Not Stopping on Request

In a surprising incident caught on video, a woman in Zapopan, Jalisco, took matters into her own hands when a bus driver refused to stop despite her requests. The incident, which was captured and shared on Twitter, quickly went viral.

The video shows a woman with glasses, a white blouse, and a bag in hand approaching the bus driver. Unaware of her intentions, the driver, who was enjoying loud music, was taken aback when the woman grabbed him by the hair. The driver hastily fixed his hair and covered his face to protect himself from further harm.

Demanding to be let off the bus, the woman snapped at the driver, calling him a “stupid sir.” However, the driver refused and challenged her to do whatever she wanted. The situation escalated as the driver threatened to call the police, but the woman confidently challenged him to do so, arguing that he had no right to lay hands on her.

According to witnesses, the woman had requested the stop at a place that was not a designated drop-off point. Fellow passengers of the bus intervened, criticizing the woman for her aggressive behavior and labeling her as rude.

The incident has sparked diverse reactions on Twitter, with some users expressing concern for the safety of both passengers and pedestrians. Others took a more light-hearted approach, sharing mocking or humorous comments about the situation.

As of now, it remains unclear whether any action will be taken against the bus driver or the woman. However, this incident serves as a reminder of the importance of clear communication and respect between drivers and passengers to ensure a safe and harmonious public transportation experience.