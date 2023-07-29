Home » Women for Lucio enchant the audience at the national premiere of “Futura” The show by Lidia Schillaci and Alessandra Pipitone’s Women Orchestra in Castellammare del Golfo is sold out
by admin
by blogsicilia.it – ​​12 minutes ago

It was a riot of all-female energy on the stage in Piazzale Stenditoio, yesterday evening in Castellammare del Golfo, for the premiere of “Futura, donne per Lucio”, the show by singer-songwriter Lidia Schillaci with the Women Orchestra conducted by Alessandra Pipitone. A tribute to Lucio Dalla, in the year in which the Bolognese artist would have…

See also  Al Arabiya: "The Arab League reinstates Syria after 12 years"

