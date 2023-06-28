Home » Women present the tour “The club of feelings”
Women present the tour “The club of feelings”

The Catalan quartet will tour from November to April through more than twenty venues and clubs on the national circuit to bring rock, pogo and friendship to the most important stages in Spain. The tour is titled “The Feelings Club”and tickets are already available through Wegow.

There are few groups that achieve as much complicity and connection with their public as Women. Yago, Arnau and Pol became known in 2009 with their self-titled album, but it has not been until recent years when their music has begun to reach every corner, playing at festivals such as Primavera Sound, Presto, Cinnamon Party o ebrovision. His latest record work, “I feel Death” (20), established them as one of the leading bands on the Spanish scene, and since then they have published various previews of what will be their next album.

Women They will play in the following cities: Alicante (Stereo Room, November 3), Murcia (Mamba Room, November 4), Vigo (Rouge Room, November 10), Santiago de Compostela (Malatesta Room, November 11), Zaragoza (Las Armas, November 17), Castellon (Al Port, November 18), Valencia (Moon Room, November 25), Córdoba (Hangar, January 26), Sevilla (Room X, January 27), Bilbao (Cafe Theater, February 2), Donosti (Dabadaba, February 3), Lleida (Cafè del Teatre, February 9), Salamanca (Camelot Room, February 15), Valladolid (Caeli Gate, February 17), gijon (Albéniz Theatre, February 23), A Coruña (Inn Club, February 24) and Huesca (El Veintiuno, April 13).

