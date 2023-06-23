Women step on the accelerator again in “I can’t anymore”

Women releases the second preview of his album, “No puedo más”, a song that combines practically surf guitars with that spirit of Spanish pop from the sixties that Catalans have always approached so well since their beginnings. It also helps us to begin to get a clearer idea of ​​what we are going to find on the group’s next album.

The song talks about our moments of despair and chaos, about how we manage our problems. They have the answer: sing, shout and dance to get the problems out. For this reason, the group has created the Feelings Club.

To complete the registration, it is enough to leave your contact information on the website enabled for this purpose. You’ll go on to enjoy exclusive benefits as well as content that can’t be found anywhere else. It is a direct communication channel between the band and its public. So direct, that with the release of this single the group has enabled a phone number (+34 653 884 425) and moved the following question to his fans: Why can’t you take it anymore? Anyone who needs to vent can leave a voice note answering the question in question. With the message that they like the most, Women will make a jingle. Now she’s your turn: why can’t you take it anymore?

