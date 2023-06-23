Home » Women step on the accelerator again in “I can’t anymore”
World

Women step on the accelerator again in “I can’t anymore”

by admin
Women step on the accelerator again in “I can’t anymore”

Women releases the second preview of his album, “No puedo más”, a song that combines practically surf guitars with that spirit of Spanish pop from the sixties that Catalans have always approached so well since their beginnings. It also helps us to begin to get a clearer idea of ​​what we are going to find on the group’s next album.

The song talks about our moments of despair and chaos, about how we manage our problems. They have the answer: sing, shout and dance to get the problems out. For this reason, the group has created the Feelings Club.

To complete the registration, it is enough to leave your contact information on the website enabled for this purpose. You’ll go on to enjoy exclusive benefits as well as content that can’t be found anywhere else. It is a direct communication channel between the band and its public. So direct, that with the release of this single the group has enabled a phone number (+34 653 884 425) and moved the following question to his fans: Why can’t you take it anymore? Anyone who needs to vent can leave a voice note answering the question in question. With the message that they like the most, Women will make a jingle. Now she’s your turn: why can’t you take it anymore?

See also  The epidemic did not affect the mood, the crowds of the Cologne Carnival, Germany | Carnival celebration | German epidemic

You may also like

Tom Cruise Disfigured After Spending Paparazzi | Entertainment

“Russian Army bombs Wagner’s camps.” And post the...

A young man wounded in the massacre near...

BYOBLU – MONDOCANE XXIX ,— — Ukraine, Palestine,...

Serie B will also be asymmetrical, the 2023-2024...

The Japanese government’s report on forced sterilizations

Works by Marcelo Eco on display at SESI...

Wagner’s boss “declares” war on Moscow: “It is...

Experts warned the owner of the submarine that...

what did he say- TV Courier

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy