Women surprise with the melancholic “Horizontal on fire”

Those of us who have followed the people of Barcelona more closely Women we know that, although they are known above all for their most urgent songs, the most languid and melancholic face of the group has given us some moments to remember.

Mujeres is one of the groups of their generation that has best known how to penetrate all kinds of audiences of different generations. Above all because they have been different groups in oneself, going from speed garage punk to sixties-influenced pop in Spanish, moving on to melancholic midtempos like this “Horizontal en llamas” and which they have now released. The song thus introduces us to the current moment of the band, leaving us with many unknowns about the line that their next songs will follow. So we will have to be very vigilant.

“Horizontal en llamas” is a very naked, melancholic and emotional song in equal parts, which fits like a glove into the band’s sound despite providing a different spirit from what we are more used to. Both its lyrics and that addictive line of keyboards make “Horizontal en llamas” one of those songs that sinks in from the first listen.

“Horizontal en llamas” is the first song that the Barcelona trio has released since their EP “Rock and Friendship” (21) –in which they collaborated with members of Carolina Durante, Los Punsetes, Nueva Vulcano y Dear– and collaboration with Luck from a couple of months ago.