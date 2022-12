NEW YORK – Nel thriller Paradise highway Juliette Binoche drives a truck. In real life Chelsea Ferguson is behind the wheel of a lorry. And like her, Jeanette, Mell, Paula, and thousands of other women who have chosen to change their lives and work, traveling the roads of America, driving their bison. The number of women employed in the trucking industry has reached a record 1.6 million, the most since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began collecting data in 1990.