Women with disabilities forcibly sterilized

The forced sterilization of people with disabilities is still a widespread practice in the world and in Europe, even if it is explicitly prohibited by some international treaties and by the Istanbul Convention on preventing and combating violence against women. It is a practice that has a gender declination, that is, it concerns almost exclusively women, and which almost always takes place without the consent of the person involved. There are at least fourteen European countries that allow it. And in those who consider it a crime, the ban provides for exceptions.

The Spanish newspaper The country has recently published a report which tells the stories of some women with disabilities who have been subjected by their families to forced sterilization, that is, without their consent and without their knowledge. In the article one of them is called by the pseudonym Carmen: she has an intellectual disability and is now 31 years old. When she was 20 of hers, her mother accompanied her on a pretext to a hospital in Seville and only when she was Carmen on the bed in the operating room did her doctor explain to her the operation she would undergo: the tubal ligation. «They told me: you sign here, and I was already seeing blurry from the anesthesia. I didn’t know what I was signing,” she told The country. When Carmen was sterilized it was 2013 and in Spain the practice was allowed. It was banned in December of 2020.

Last September the European Disability Forum, the largest organization representing people with disabilities in Europe, held published a report on forced sterilization. At least 14 are said to allow it: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.

Three states also authorize sterilization even on minors: the Czech Republic, Hungary and Portugal. And in at least three others (Belgium, France and Hungary) the use of contraception or sterilization may be a requirement for admission to residential settings for people with disabilities. Midwife Béatrice Idiard-Chamois, who works at the Institut Mutualiste Montsouris in Paris, explained to The country that although on paper French institutes for people with disabilities cannot have any contraceptive requirement among their entry requirements, the reality is very different: «The centers always require that women with disabilities take contraceptives. Sometimes, the psychiatrist at the center prescribes the same pill for everyone without first ordering a gynecological visit.

There are no official data on forced sterilizations carried out in Europe, not even in countries where the practice is foreseen by the state or granted by a court: they are non-existent, very old or not disaggregated. It is therefore difficult to evaluate the number of people who are forcibly subjected to this practice and to establish whether it is increasing or decreasing. It remains, in fact, a submerged phenomenon.

The most recent data concern Germany and Spain. In Germany, according to 2017 statistics, 17 percent of all women with disabilities have been sterilized. In Spain, the Committee of Representatives of Persons with Disabilities (CERMI) reported 140 cases in 2016. According to the General Council of the Spanish Judiciary, in the ten years preceding the ban there were more than a thousand sterilizations in the country.

However, the Spanish associations that deal with disabilities say that the data does not tell what really happens. Many sterilizations were carried out outside the law, which even allowed it up to a certain point: «We have had to deal with cases of women with disabilities who have become pregnant. Their families decided to have them aborted without their consent and in that same operation subjected them to sterilization”. Isabel Caballero, coordinator of Fundación Cermi Mujeres, explains further: «Some women have realized that they have been subjected to a tubal ligation when they have tried to conceive and have not succeeded. Suddenly, they remembered that when they were young they had been taken to the hospital for an operation without knowing exactly what it was.’ It is normal, Caballero explains, that in cases of forced sterilization the victim is not informed of the procedure, that she can be deceived and that the practice is masked by other types of intervention such as a removal of the appendicitis or a biopsy for another intervention .

In some of the countries where the practice is generally prohibited, however, there are exceptions that allow it to be practiced, for example when it is an urgent or “therapeutic” measure. This is the case of Ireland, Slovenia, Germany, France and also Italy.

In Italy forced sterilization is not punished as a specific offencebut can be prosecuted on the basis of thearticle 583 of the penal code where it appears as an aggravating circumstance of personal injury. However, and in some cases, sterilization takes place. Luisella Bosisio Fazzi, who is a member of the EDF Women’s Committee, has explained che «nIn our country there is no data, but we know for sure that forced sterilization remains a widespread practice, perhaps masked by other types of intervention”. Which means, he goes on, «that there is a certain complacency in carrying out an intervention which, not always being lawful, finds it hard to bring to light. We are aware of the existence of this practice thanks to the testimony of some women with physical disabilities, who realized they had been sterilized as a teenager, when they decided to try to get pregnant. But if data are scarce for women with physical disabilities, absolutely nothing is known about those with mental or cognitive disabilities”.

Rosalba Taddeini, of theWoman Difference Observatory on violence against women with disabilities, said that beyond forced sterilization “there is a whole gray area” where women undergo non-consensual treatments related to their sexual reproduction: “Sometimes it is contraceptive injections administered without the knowledge of women, especially those with intellectual disabilities, who are often denied the possibility of choosing motherhood. In short, no one asks them if they want to have children, it is assumed that they do not have to become mothers”.

In 2013 the court of Catanzaro has rejected the request for abortion and forced sterilization proposed by the guardian of a disabled woman who became pregnant. In that case, the judge deemed the woman capable of understanding the meaning and responsibilities associated with a pregnancy, also emphasizing the family’s willingness to support her. The ruling then declared the legal guardian’s request to carry out an irreversible intervention “aberrant” “to compensate for gaps in protection and the lack of real and effective support” from the institutions.

Often it is precisely the lack of resources that leads some families to choose such a drastic option as that of sterilization. Rosa Estarás, of the Spanish People’s Party and member of the European Parliament, explained that “families cannot be left with the beautiful message on respect for human rights, but then without aid and without society itself giving them alternatives”.

The practice of forced sterilization is justified with various arguments, including the interest of the person and protection from sexual abuse, even if sterilization prevents pregnancy, but not abuse, as specified, among other things, in the Italian ruling of 2013 Above all, explains the EDF, it is legitimized with “the persistent paternalistic, infantilizing and patriarchal belief according to which a person with a disability would not be able to take care of a child”. And this without taking into account the fact that there is often no welfare state that promotes paths of support, independence and self-determination for people with disabilities.

One of the main problems related to forced sterilization is the concept of free and informed consent. In EU member states that allow the practice, the decision is made without the consent or awareness of the individual concerned. That is, it is decided by third parties: a guardian, a legal representative, an administrator or even a doctor. In some countries, however, safeguard mechanisms are envisaged to guarantee that the consent and will of the person are collected and respected, but it is said that they do not constitute a guarantee and indeed, they can generate other forcing and violence.

In the absence of information and data, says the EDF report, it is difficult to assess whether these legal provisions are actually applied. Proof of this is the numerous testimonies on cases in which the person was not aware of the procedure or had been deceived. Nor is it possible to verify whether the person involved receives information about the procedure that is clear, accessible and personalized. In Germany, an investigation of 2020 on women with disabilities living in institutions says that various techniques have been used to induce consent to sterilization: omission of information, transmission of false information, emotional pressure. Finally, in some countries, it is not the explicit consent of the woman that is established, but the absence of her explicit dissent: “If the person with a disability sits without saying anything, she is considered to have given her consent”, she explained to The country Sándor Gurbai, spokesperson of the Hungarian association Validity Foundation.

Added to all this is another problem. Women with disabilities who have been subjected to forced sterilization without their consent do not necessarily have access to justice to obtain reparations or compensation, or that they know they can.

A few weeks ago the European Parliament has given the green light (despite the abstention of Lega and Fratelli d’Italia) to the resolutions asking the European Union to ratify the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, known more briefly as Istanbul Convention. Several have been proposed to the text amendmentssome of which call for the recognition of forced sterilization as a crime and for the obligation of the member states to provide specific assistance to the victims of this practice.

It is only through the ratification of the Convention that the obligation to adapt the internal laws of each state to the rules set forth in the text of the agreement is triggered. And it is precisely this constraint that some states are opposing: even states, explained Rodríguez Palop, representative of Unidas Podemos and member of the European Parliament, which usually “are not suspected of going against human rights like France, Belgium or Portugal ».

When we talk about forced sterilization we often think of the programs implemented in Germany during the Nazism. However, forced sterilization has a much longer and much broader history.

In Sweden from 1934 to 1975 there was a program to sterilize young women considered “feeble-minded”, “rebel” or “mixed race”. After abolishing the practice, Sweden set up a government agency to compensate people who had been forcibly sterilized. Plans for systematic and forced sterilizations have been set up in the United States, but also in China, Japan, Peru, South Africa, the Czech Republic, India and many other countries. And even until very recent years. They involved people belonging to certain ethnic groups, people with various types of disabilities, people in prison, drug addicts, HIV positive and even simply suspected of having diseases. Most of these programs were aimed at women.