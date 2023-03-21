Home World Women’s curling, Italy: the dream continues! Scotland also beaten and another step towards the World Cup playoffs! – OA Sports
World

Women’s curling, Italy: the dream continues! Scotland also beaten and another step towards the World Cup playoffs! – OA Sports

by admin
Women’s curling, Italy: the dream continues! Scotland also beaten and another step towards the World Cup playoffs! – OA Sports
  1. Women’s curling, Italy: the dream continues! Scotland also beaten and another step towards the World Cup playoffs! OA Sport
  2. Switzerland makes the big match with Canada its own RSI.ch Information
  3. Curling. Constantini and companions beat the European champions Courier of the Alps
  4. LIVE Italy-Scotland 4-3, 2023 Women’s Curling World Cup LIVE: the Scots close the gap in the middle of the match OA Sport
  5. Women’s World Cup LIVE, Italy-Scotland 7-6: fifth victory for the Azzurri and 2nd place with Canada Eurosport IT
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  Stubb: “Finland in NATO. The Tsar could massacre us "

You may also like

Biković on life with a girlfriend | Entertainment

The UK wants to supply shells containing depleted...

Illness on the Palermo-Krakow flight, passenger died in...

Usa, African American blocked and killed by policemen...

Udinese – The market is always active /...

Miloš Biković’s girlfriend is decorating the apartment |...

EA Sports PGA Tour shows us the Career...

MAGGIORE / 100 bees for 1 rental: the...

The Low Festival adds almost a dozen new...

There was a magnitude 6.5 earthquake in northeastern...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy