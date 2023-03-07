WINDTRE launches a new special offer on the occasion of Women’s Day, to allow you to browse 5G at affordable prices with a dedicated offer for this week.

Women’s Day Promo

The offer is valid until 12 March 2023, and provides for the purchase of a smartphone in installments at €12.99 a month for 24 months.

You must have an enabled offer and a 5G device enabled for the WINDTRE network, as well as being in the areas covered by WINDTRE’s 5G.

The activation of the offer involves the payment of €49.99 in a single solution or an initial fee of €6.99 and 24 monthly installments of €1.80. Furthermore, there is a discount equal to the installment of the activation cost on the monthly cost of the offer if active for 24 months.

The offer also includes the possibility of purchasing a smartphone in installments.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G

For example, with Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G the additional amount to the offer is €0 per month, with an advance of €29.99 by credit card. There is a discount on the offer of €7.91 per month for 24 months.

The cost of the SIM is €10, while the smartphone activation cost is €4.99 as a one-off payment, with a 24-month installment period. All prices are VAT included.