Women’s e-activism – yaamato

The emergence of new technologies and social media has opened up new avenues for activism, providing people around the world with a powerful platform to make their voices heard. In this context, feminist e-activism has grown exponentially, enabling women to share their experiences, advocate for their rights and mobilize entire communities online.

A hand on a computer keyboard. photo credit: freepik

In the digital age, female e-activism is a new form of activism for the promotion of the rights of women and girls. This was more remarkable with the COVID-19 pandemic. E-activism is, in fact, an active form of activism conducted to achieve economic, political and/or social change with social media and social networks.

With the various research carried out, I asked myself the question of knowing, how can women make their contributions in the promotion of the rights of women and girls through e-activism? In my findings, I notice that they use different mechanisms and act for the development of their communities.

By sensitizing women and girls

Four women seated on a bench in the open air handling their telephones. photo credit: freepik

Today, most of the inhabitants of the globe are connected. The broadcast messages will reach anyone, who has a mobile phone or an account on known networks and social media. Indeed, women’s activists have the possibility of reaching a large number of women and girls. They can sensitize without moving as before.

Michelle Obama’s tweet on forced child marriage.

The major contribution of its women remains raising awareness. Thanks to this action, a girl living on the American, European or Asian continent, is aware of the crimes committed on other women. For example, calls to hotlines have increased fivefold in some countries due to increased reports of intimate partner violence linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. I had to notice that education plays an important part in raising the awareness of the people concerned.

The promotion of education on fundamental rights

A woman holding a sign, point up, demonstrating against injustice and demanding her rights. photo credit: freepik

Education is an essential link in changing mentalities and in promoting the rights of women and girls around the world. Through e-activism, women leaders have the opportunity to impact thousands of women and girls through videos on social networks. This teaching and sharing of knowledge can raise awareness among women and girls who find themselves in precarious situations. Their paths and experiences will be a source of motivation and will be models to follow.

As an example, I can cite Jennifer Radloffa pioneer in the use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) for social justice purposes; Malala Yousafzai began to claim the right to education on behalf of girls in his country; Damilola Odufuwa and Odunayo Eweniyi joined forces to create the Feminist Coalition, focusing on women’s rights and security, economic empowerment and political participation of women in Nigeria; Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is an influential voice in the process of promoting women’s participation in politics and decision-making processes. To have more impact through women’s e-activism, the establishment of women’s organizations would be ideal to get their messages across.

The creation of local, national and international women’s associations

The best way to have a real impact in the actions to be taken is the number of its women activists. Indeed, I think that the message to convey would be more credible. They will have decision-making power in certain structures of their community.

Similarly, women’s associations campaign for the promotion and guarantee of the rights of women and girls. For example, The world according to women is a feminist NGO active in the world of development, lifelong education and women’s movements. Indeed, its objective is to advance equality between women and men and between North and South.

The organization Bridgecreated in 1992 and located in Great Britain, works on gender issues at a theoretical and practical level, within the framework of the IDS (Institut of developement studies). To this end, it produces numerous tools on the themes of “ gender and development ».

The Burkinabe Coalition for Women’s Rights (CBDF) is a “Reference Organization for Women’s Rights”, with fifteen NGOs and associations. Indeed, it brings together a diversity of skills around a common desire to contribute to the respect of women’s rights.

Similarly, it appears that the message can only be conveyed using information tools accessible to women.

Means of disseminating accessible information

A range of instruments exist to disseminate messages to reach the indicated target. Through female e-activism, they can share their ideals through radio broadcasts, but also reach women in a remote area. Indeed, in some regions of the world and particularly in Africa, connectivity is not yet effective and makes internet access difficult. It is therefore more necessary to think about creating activities that bring women and girls together for face-to-face discussions.

Setting up a workshop or training panel

The promotion of rights through female e-activism involves training sessions to popularize fundamental rights. Indeed, new technological tools could generate new e-activists. Unfortunately, some people are still unaware of the importance of new technologies for the promotion and popularization of women’s activities.

Women contribute in various ways to promote their rights and those of the girl child. Indeed, with digital, the financial constraints related to travel are decreasing. They are therefore close while being at a distance. Women’s e-activism has evolved a lot especially with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raising awareness through social networks and media, promoting education on fundamental rights, implementing workshops or training panels, promoting means of disseminating accessible information are all means that women have at their disposal to promote their rights. Similarly, female e-activism would be more effective and efficient by subsidizing or donating digital devices to women and girls with few means.