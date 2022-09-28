In the fourth match day of the 2022 Women’s Volleyball World Championships group stage, Japan and Brazil, both in Group D with the Chinese team, defeated the Czech Republic and Argentina 3-0 to win two consecutive victories. The defending champions of Group C Serbia reversed Bulgaria 3-2, the United States and Germany beat Canada and Kazakhstan 3-0 to win their two-game winning streak, and Italy beat Puerto Rico 3-0 in Group A.

The Japanese team, the Asian rival in Group D with the Chinese team, faced the Czech team and won two straight games 3-0, with the scores of 25-15, 25-20 and 25-12. In this game, the Japanese team’s main attack Koga Sarina scored the most points in the game, and the auxiliary attack Shimamura Haruyo and the main attack Inoue Airisa both scored 15 points.

The Brazilian team in the same group faced Argentina, also from South America, and defeated their opponents 25-19, 25-13 and 25-21 in the next three consecutive games to win two consecutive victories. In this game, Brazil’s main attack Gabi scored 15 points, and both Puri Daloit and Kisi scored 13 points; Argentina’s main attack Blech also scored 15 points, and Morcado contributed 11 points. point.

The defending champions of Group C, Serbia, were stubbornly blocked by Bulgaria. After falling behind 1-2 in the first three rounds, they fought back 3-2 in five rounds and won two consecutive victories with difficulty. The scores of five rounds were 25-21 and 22-25. , 25-27, 25-21 and 15-9. In this campaign, Serbia’s main attack Busa scored 26 points and won the scoring title, and Boskovic contributed 22 points, and the substitute main attack Lozzo scored 16 points; five Bulgarians scored in double figures, and Josheva scored the most in the team. 18 points.

The US team in the same group faced Canada and won two straight games 3-0 in three consecutive games. The scores of the three games were 25-19, 26-24 and 25-15. In this game, the US team’s main attack Franti scored 15 points, A-Druth contributed 14 points, and the auxiliary attack Ogbogu scored 10 points.

The German team encountered the underdog Kazakhstan, and won the opponent 25-15, 25-18 and 25-21 in three straight games, and also won two consecutive victories 3-0. In this contest, the German team’s main attack Geertiz scored 17 points, Druniok scored 13 points, and the auxiliary attack Weizel scored 10 points.

Group A World League champions Italy faced Puerto Rico and won three games in a row to win 28-26, 25-21 and 26-24. In this game, Italy’s Aegnu scored 19 points, the two main attackers Pietrini and C-Posetti scored 15 and 10 points respectively, and Puerto Rico’s Abercrombie also scored 19 points.

On the next match day of the Women’s Volleyball World Championships, the Chinese team in Group D will face the average Colombian team, Italy will face Belgium in Group A, Cameroon will face Kenya, Thailand will face Poland in Group B, Turkey will face South Korea, and Dominica will face Croatia.

