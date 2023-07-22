Work has already begun: Đajić opposes the construction of a monument to VRS fighters at a selected place in Banja Luka Info

The president of the SNSD Banjaluka City Committee, Vlado Đajić, claims that the location for the construction of the central memorial to the fallen soldiers of the Patriotic War is not adequate, as is the appearance of this monument.

Đajić believes that the monument that is being built at the “Kras parking lot” in Banja Luka will be “hidden between buildings.”

He adds that the appearance of the monument contains 62 pillars, symbolizing 62 brigades, and that there were 210 combat units, which will make many fighters feel neglected.

“The names of the dead will not be on the monument, and the fighters responsible for the creation of the Republika Srpska deserved that.” Đajić told reporters, reports Srna.

He added that people from the profession (he did not name them) explained to him that the location for such a monument should be visible and accessible, and noted that the previous city government planned to build a monument “in the immediate vicinity of the Palace of the Republic and the Temple of Christ the Savior, where it would be accessible daily to several thousand people.”

Đajić says that it is necessary to hold a wider public discussion without the interference of politics because this issue requires a solution around which all relevant factors will gather – historians, architects, veterans’ associations…

He invited all those interested to come to the first discussion on this issue on Tuesday, July 25, at 7:00 p.m. at the “Banski Dvor” Cultural Center.

Draško Stanivuković’s answer

Banjaluka Mayor Draško Stanivuković soon replied to Đajić. He wrote that “one of the most disastrous political moves in the history of Republika Srpska is definitely the move of Vlado Đajić, who submitted the initiative to relocate the Central Memorial, which is currently being built after 30 years!”

“The location that the fighters have been fighting for for years, the international public competition for the final look that went through all the procedures and for which the best architects applied, the spatial plan that was also adopted by the City Assembly, this man wants to cancel with his shameful moves! It is a lie that the monument will not have engraved names. The names of 23,801 fighters, fighters for our Republika Srpska, will be engraved in gold letters,” says Stanivuković.

He believes that the initiative to move the monument to another location is disgusting and pointless, because “property-legal issues at the location proposed by Đajić could not be resolved in the next few years, and the construction of the Central Memorial cannot and cannot wait any longer!”.

