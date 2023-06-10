Work in progress at the Pallone di Italia ’90, the new headquarters of the municipal swimming pool: the situation – VIDEO

by palermolive.it – ​​58 seconds ago

Work in progress inside the former Pallone di Italia ’90, the forthcoming new headquarters of the municipal swimming pool of Palermo considering that the current one in viale del Fante will be renovated with funds from the PNNR. The workers of the Municipality…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Work in progress at the Ballon of Italia ’90, new headquarters of the municipal swimming pool: the situation – VIDEO appeared 58 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it”.