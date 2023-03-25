Home World work late, Schifani evaluates the complaint
World

work late, Schifani evaluates the complaint

by admin
work late, Schifani evaluates the complaint

by livesicilia.it – ​​2 minutes ago

2′ OF READING PALERMO – At the end of the inspection of the Utveggio Castle, the president of the Region Renato Schofani does not exclude turning to the Public Prosecutor’s Office. «I wanted to personally verify the situation at the Castle…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, Utveggio castle: you work late, Schifani evaluates the complaint appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Slave trade, Prime Minister Rutte apologizes on behalf of Holland. But the country is splitting: "Compensation is needed"

You may also like

Russia, dissident Vikhareva on poisoning: “I won’t shut...

Dellafuente announces his festival tour with “Sharila”

Artem Uss, everything we know about the escaped...

Migrant woman under the hood of the car...

PDP on awarding the HVO in Derventa |...

Still shipwrecks in the Mediterranean, 7 bodies recovered,...

Good Friday collection for the Holy Land: Aid...

Bologna market / 10 million deal for Arnautovic’s...

The immigrant woman hid under the hood of...

Anemia treatment Magazine | Health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy