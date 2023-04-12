Home World Work, new EU rules: stop discriminatory announcements and salary amount already at the interview
Work, new EU rules: stop discriminatory announcements and salary amount already at the interview

Article 5 also defines that, during the interview, employers will not be able to ask candidates how much they currently earn or how much their pay packet was for previously performed tasks.

Transparent progress

Professional advancement processes within the company must also be transparent and non-discriminatory. Employers are called upon to introduce gender-neutral job classification or evaluation systems, as well as vacancy notices and job naming.

Goodbye to salary secrecy

The directive prohibits so-called ‘salary secrecy’. There will no longer be valid clauses that prevent workers from disclosing information about their salary level or from inquiring about the pay of other categories of employees.

The new rules, in fact, establish that workers and their representatives have the right to precise information on individual and average wage levels, broken down by gender. Not only that: in the event that a gap of at least 5% is identified in the company or in public administration, employers will have to re-evaluate wages in cooperation with the unions.

The directive provides that countries will have to establish effective sanctions for employers who do not comply with the new rules. Workers who suffer discrimination will have the right to seek compensation.

