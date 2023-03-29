A total of 3,780 valid work permits were issued to foreigners in BiH last year, the majority of which were citizens of Turkey, Serbia, Croatia and China, according to the Agency for Labor and Employment of BiH.

Source: Mondo – Slaven Petković

1,645 work permits were issued, which count towards the quota and 2,135 independently of it.

In the Republika Srpska, 1,447 valid work permits were issued, 829 of which are counted in the quota and 618 issued independently of the established quota, and in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2,076 valid work permits, of which 782 are counted in the quota and 1,294 independently of it.

257 valid work permits were issued in Brčko District, 34 of which count towards the quota and 223 independently of it.

The most valid work permits were issued to citizens of Turkey – 861 (in FBiH 401, in Republika Srpska 300, and in Brčko District 160), followed by 661 to citizens of Serbia (in FBiH 186, in Srpska 453, in Brčko District 22).

169 valid work permits were issued to citizens of Croatia and China, 137 to Kuwait, 123 to Bangladesh, 122 to India, and 102 to citizens of Montenegro.

The Agency states that 884 valid work permits were issued in construction, 560 in wholesale and retail trade, as well as motor vehicle and motorcycle repairs, 370 in art, entertainment and recreation, 356 in real estate business, 312 in the manufacturing industry, and 236 in other services. activities.

Out of the total number of issued work permits that count towards the quota, 433 were extended in BiH in 2022, and 1,212 were issued for new employment.

Of these, 208 work permits were extended in Republika Srpska, 215 in FBiH, 10 in Brčko District, while there were 621 newly issued work permits in Srpska, 567 in FBiH, and 24 in Brčko District.

The Agency for Labor and Employment states that 49 percent of the quota for last year was filled, as well as that 232 work permits were canceled last year, 148 in the Republic of Srpska, 33 in the FBiH, and 51 in the Brčko District.

When it comes to the proposal for the quota in the current year, the Agency points out that it was proposed by the employment institutes in Bosnia and Herzegovina, that it was passed by the Advisory Board of the Agency for Labor and Employment, and that it was sent to the Ministry of Civil Affairs to be considered by the Council of Ministers. who has not yet done so.

The total annual quota of work permits for the extension and new employment of foreigners in BiH this year is 3,995, of which 1,400 refer to Republika Srpska, 2,435 to FBiH, and 160 to Brčko District.

(Srna)