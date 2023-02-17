“Katherine J. Chen’s Joan of Arc is not a pious maiden, but a strong warrior, a master of war strategy and logistics; and, yes, she did pull an arrow out of her own neck.”

Margaret Atwood, author of The Handmaid’s Tale

The life of the woman who left a deep mark on human history is explored in the work Joan of Arc, by author Katherine J. Chen, which arrives at Brazilian bookstores through the Planeta Minotauro collection. Deconstructing the canonized image and humanizing Joan, the narrative permeates the heroine’s entire life: from her childhood, filled with joy and violence, to her meteoric rise to the post of leader of the French army at the end of the Hundred Years’ War.

Katherine pored over biographies and historical documents over the course of four years, scouring Joana’s life, in order to recreate not a holy woman, but an imperfect and more real young woman.

“This is a work of fiction. It is important to emphasize that the Joana who appears in these pages is a very personal Joana for me.”, says the author in the afterword of the work.

According to Chen, the version she decided to portray is not visited by hallucinations in adolescence, nor does she have visions of the archangel Michael and the saints Margaret of Antioch and Catherine of Alexandria, who, according to historical accounts, told her to take part in the war and ensure the coronation of the Dauphin Charles VII. In this reinterpretation, Joana is removed from the altar and stripped of the image of a pious maiden to become an obstinate warrior, strategist and brilliant.

In Joan of Arc, Katherine J. Chen recounts from a feminist perspective how a heroine is shaped and made, put to the test until, as she approaches the inevitable end recorded eternally by History — captured by a French group that supported the British; delivered into the hands of the government of England; accused of witchcraft and executed at the stake in a public square – she becomes a symbol that cannot be destroyed by human hands and continues to fascinate generations for centuries.

