Work sessions of the permanent commissions of the National Assembly begin: The economy at the center of the debate

The Economic Affairs Commission of the National Assembly of People’s Power in Cuba began its work session on Monday, December 18, 2023, with the presence of the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez. The deputies of the commission will be discussing the estimated closing of the 2023 plan and the objectives and goals of the 2024 plan. Over the next two days, the 11 permanent commissions of the National Assembly will hold work meetings to analyze relevant issues for the Cuban population and the country’s economic and social outlook. Topics to be addressed include the epidemiological situation, the impact of new economic actors and small businesses, and the challenges of the digital transformation program. Additionally, the Agri-Food Commission will be evaluating results and recommendations related to the Ministry of Agriculture and compliance with the Economy Plan in 2023. The Economic Affairs Commission will also analyze the control actions in the execution of the State budget and the situation of foreign investment and banking service quality.

