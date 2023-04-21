Home » worker player with a finger pointed in the eye | Sports
The match in Orašje was overshadowed by an irresponsible fan.

The Radnik volleyball players were defeated in Orašje by the Domaljevac team with a score of 3:1 in the first match of the playoff final for the champion of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

However, the first of three possible playoff final duels was overshadowed by an incident caused by a local fan…

Namely, as he reports portal Info Bijeljinaan irresponsible individual in the stands pointed a laser at the eye of Radnik’s player Adaišu Jin Kao, and after the match he addressed the doctors, complaining that he could see more dimly, which, as pointed out, was also stated in the medical documentation.

According to this portal, the Radnik volleyball player was examined in an ophthalmology clinic and diagnosed.

The second match of the final playoff series will be played tonight in Bijeljina, and if Radnik triumphs, the champion will be decided by the third duel, which would be played again in Orašje.

